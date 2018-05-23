Manchester United star ruled out of the World Cup

Jorge Sampaoli will miss his important goalkeeper due to injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Another international star has been ruled of the World Cup tournament in Russia next month after he was previously shortlisted in the 23-man squad.

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a knee injury. Sergio Romero has been ruled out due to knee injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Romero who plays as a second choice to De Gea at Manchester United was an important figure in the Jorge Sampaoli’s squad but has now been forced to withdraw from the squad.

His exit now leaves Chelsea’s Caballero as Argentina’s number one and Franco Armani to play as his second fiddle. His replacement has not yet been confirmed. Romero plays second fiddle to De Gea at United [Photo: Courtesy]

A statement from Argentina’s Football Federation read: ‘Sergio Romero suffered today a joint blockage in his right knee that will leave him out of the squad.’

This the Argentina’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero, Franco Armani

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Javier Mascherano, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Christian Ansaldi.

Midfielders: Manuel Lanzini, Maximiliano Meza, Lucas Biglia, Ever Banega, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Cristian Pavon, Eduardo Salvio.

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain.