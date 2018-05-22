5 players Emery will be looking to sign for Arsenal

Unai Emery is set to take the vacant managerial job at Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Unai Emery is set to take the vacant managerial job at Arsenal, and transfer rumours are rife as to who the new Gunners' boss will recruit for his debut campaign at the Emirates.

Emery has had an impressive career to date, taking the reins of some of Europe's biggest clubs including Valencia, Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain.

As a result he has worked with a number of top players, and will no doubt be looking at the possibility of taking some of them to north London with him.

Here we consider five players who have previously worked with the Spaniard, and just may well be on his radar in the transfer window.

1. Steven Nzonzi - Sevilla

Steven Nzonzi has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League [Photo: Courtesy]

Sevilla's powerhouse enforcer Steven Nzonzi has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League after departing Stoke City for the La Liga outfit, and the arrival of Emery to Arsenal could be the catalyst for a re-union with his previous boss.

There have been persistent question marks over the quality of Arsenal's central midfield options, with Granit Xaka's inconsistency being a major concern since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nzonzi has just two years left on his contract with the Spanish side, and Emery's appointment at Arsenal may just provide the perfect opportunity for him to make the switch.

2. Julian Draxler - Paris Saint Germain

Julian Draxler has seemingly been forever destined for a Premier League move [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG's German sensation Julian Draxler has seemingly been forever destined for a Premier League move, with strong links to Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal prior to his move to the French capital.

The winger certainly fits the profile of player that Emery has had success working with in the past, and he is far more likely to get regular playing time at Arsenal than he is at PSG - where there is an abundance of talent in his position.

Cost is potentially a stumbling block, with £60m the touted figure for his services.

But if the Arsenal hierarchy are able to create funds through players sales, then Draxler could well be heading to north London with Emery.

3. Jeremy Mathieu, Valencia

Arsenal are in desperate need of a defensive enforcer like Jeremy Mathieu [Photo: Courtesy]

Emery worked with Jeremy Mathieu, presently at Sporting Lisbon, in his third managerial job. And the former Barcelona defender may be of interest to Emery, who will no doubt be looking to add a true leader to the Arsenal dressing room.

Emery and Mathieu worked together for over three years at Valencia, achieving successive Champions League qualifications and striking up a remarkably strong working relationship.

Arsenal are in desperate need of an enforcer at the back, and Mathieu's quality coupled with his links to Emery could mean the French centre-back is destined for a transfer to north London.

4. Adrien Rabiot - Paris Saint Germain

Emery could solve Arsenal's lack of quality in midfield with Adrien Rabiot [Photo: Courtesy]

A PSG youth product and France international, Adrien Rabiot has long been touted for a move to pastures new, and particularly the Premier League, after a series of impressive displays with the Ligue 1 club.

Rabiot and Emery worked together at PSG, with the midfielder's box-to-box playing style meaning he was a regular starter throughout Emery's two seasons in charge in Paris.

Arsenal's lack of quality midfield options will be an area of concern for Emery, though he could look to solve this with a move for Rabiot.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current contract, and PSG will be keen to either tie him down to a new deal or cash in on him to prevent him leaving on a free next summer.

5. Kevin Trapp, Paris Saint Germain

Kevin Trapp could challenge Cech between the sticks at Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Despite Arsenal having recently given Petr Cech the number one jersey for the 2018/19 season, it has long been public knowledge that the Gunners are in search of a long-term, world-class goalkeeper to replace the Czech international.

One player who could challenge Cech between the sticks at Arsenal is PSG's second choice keeper, Kevin Trapp.

Currently behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at Parc des Princes, Trapp has amassed over 200 appearances, and at the age of 27 is likely to be entering his prime.