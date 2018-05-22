England names new captain for World Cup

Southgate has relieved Henderson from captaincy role for England [Photo: Courtesy]

England released their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, dropping some important names from the squad including Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere.

The Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has also confirmed Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been relieved from his duties as captain, a role which has been given to Tottenham marksman Harry Kane. Harry Kane has been named the new captain [Photo: Courtesy]

Southgate named the 24-year-old as his side’s skipper for the Russia tournament during a meeting with squad at St George’s Park on Monday night.

He however did not explain why he switched the team’s captaincy from Henderson to Kane but he had some praise for his striker.

He was quoted by The Mirror saying, ‘Harry has some outstanding personal qualities.

‘He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

Southgate believes Kane has some outstanding personal qualities [Photo: Courtesy]

‘He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

‘My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognizes the importance of bringing others with him.’