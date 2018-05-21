Commonwealth Games: Authorities in Australia release statement on missing athletes- amid search of Kenyan boxer Agina

Kenyan Boxer Brian Agina was reported missing after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on April 16, 2018

Authorities in Australia on Monday revealed that almost 200 athletes and officials who visited for the Commonwealth Games have applied for asylum in Australia.

Several participants from Africa vanished during the international event - among them Kenyan boxer Brian Agina who went missing after losing his preliminary bout to Pakistani’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the round of 16.

The officials did not identify the nationalities of those seeking asylum- but revealed about 250 people were still in the country, even though their visas had expired.

About 13,600 visas were issued by Australia, though not all of those visa-holders ended up coming for the games.

A handful of African athletes resurfaced and sought legal advice on how to apply for asylum last week after their Games visas expired on May 15, refugee advocates said at the time.

Some 205 competitors or support staff "are now lawfully in the country because they've applied for a visa of some type", Malisa Golightly from the Home Affairs Department told a parliamentary hearing in Canberra.

She said some 190 "have applied for a protection visa", while "around 10 to 15" others had applied for other types of visas.

All remain in the country on bridging visas while their applications are assessed, Golightly said, without giving a time frame on when they will know if they are successful.

Some 50 others were also in Australia after their Games visas expired but had yet to get in touch with authorities or apply for another visa, Golightly said.

She added that even though they did not have a current visa, they could likewise seek asylum if they met the application criteria.

Australia is known for its tough stance on illegal immigration.