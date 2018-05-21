Messi’s emotional reaction as Iniesta leaves the pitch after final Barcelona game

By Robert Nyanja: Monday, May 21st 2018 at 13:36 GMT +3 | Football
Andres Iniesta played his last game for Barcelona on Sunday against Real Sociedad [Photo: Courtesy]

Andres Iniesta donned the famous Barcelona jersey for the last time as a Catalans player on Sunday when the La Liga champions won 1-0 over Real Sociedad in the final league match of the season at Camp Nou.

January signing Coutinho fired the winner for Barcelona in an emotional night for both Iniesta and his teammates.

Iniesta celebrates with Barcelona teammates [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spaniard was in the pitch for more than 80 minutes and when he was brought off, he handed over the captain’s armband to Lionel Messi.

Iniesta dribbles past Sociedad players [Photo: Courtesy]

Although it’s not the first time Iniesta has handed the armband to Messi, but in this case it was different as it was the last time the 34-year-old will do that. It also marked the passing of the, mantle to one club legend to another.

Iniesta hands over armband to Messi... [Photo: Courtesy]
...Iniesta then hugs emotional Messi [Photo: Courtesy]
Iniesta was given a standing ovation at Cam Nou [Photo: Courtesy]

Iniesta then hugged Messi who was emotional as he couldn’t believe his teammate is leaving the club after many incredible years.

Iniesta hugs teammates [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Messi’s teammates also paid tribute to Iniesta as he hugged every outfield player on his team.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Iniesta has won 8 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues with Barcelona.

 

Related Topics: Andres Iniesta Barcelona Real Sociedad Lionel Messi
LATEST STORIES
Messi confirms Griezmann set to join Barcelona
Messi confirms Griezmann set to join Barcelona
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
BREAKING: Shock omission as Belgium release 28-man preliminary squad for World Cup
BREAKING: Shock omission as Belgium release 28-man preliminary squad for World Cup
Football 3 hours ago
Messi’s emotional reaction as Iniesta leaves the pitch after final Barcelona game
Messi’s emotional reaction as Iniesta leaves the pitch after final Barcelona game
Football 4 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Hockey: Scorpions maintain unbeaten run with victory over rivals Sliders
Hockey: Scorpions maintain unbeaten run with victory over rivals Sliders
Hockey 17 hours ago
Golf: Two rare birdies do the trick for handicap 13 Nyali player
Golf: Two rare birdies do the trick for handicap 13 Nyali player
Golf 17 hours ago
Chelsea owner Abramovich 'waiting for UK visa'
Chelsea owner Abramovich 'waiting for UK visa'
Football 22 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES