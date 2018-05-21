Messi’s emotional reaction as Iniesta leaves the pitch after final Barcelona game

Andres Iniesta played his last game for Barcelona on Sunday against Real Sociedad [Photo: Courtesy]

Andres Iniesta donned the famous Barcelona jersey for the last time as a Catalans player on Sunday when the La Liga champions won 1-0 over Real Sociedad in the final league match of the season at Camp Nou.

January signing Coutinho fired the winner for Barcelona in an emotional night for both Iniesta and his teammates. Iniesta celebrates with Barcelona teammates [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spaniard was in the pitch for more than 80 minutes and when he was brought off, he handed over the captain’s armband to Lionel Messi. Iniesta dribbles past Sociedad players [Photo: Courtesy]

Although it’s not the first time Iniesta has handed the armband to Messi, but in this case it was different as it was the last time the 34-year-old will do that. It also marked the passing of the, mantle to one club legend to another. Iniesta hands over armband to Messi... [Photo: Courtesy] ...Iniesta then hugs emotional Messi [Photo: Courtesy] Iniesta was given a standing ovation at Cam Nou [Photo: Courtesy]

Iniesta then hugged Messi who was emotional as he couldn’t believe his teammate is leaving the club after many incredible years. Iniesta hugs teammates [Photo: Courtesy] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Messi’s teammates also paid tribute to Iniesta as he hugged every outfield player on his team.

Iniesta has won 8 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues with Barcelona.