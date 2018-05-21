Willian aims huge dig at Conte after the FA Cup win

Willian has fired a major dig at Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea winger Willian has taken a major dig at Antonio Conte after The Blues FA Cup 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Despite the FA Cup win, it will not be enough for Conte to save his Stamford Bridge job but he will be happy to have won a trophy in his last season with Chelsea. There is rift between Willian and Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

After the Saturday’s match, the Italian manager challenged Chelsea’s board to either back or sack him as he insisted that he will not change his style of play.

It is no secret that Conte has had bust-ups with several players during his time at Chelsea and recent one being with Willian after the Brazilian posted a picture that appeared to target Conte on Instagram. This is the original team photo after the FA Cup win [Photo: Courtesy]

Willian who was used as a substitute on Saturday posted a photo of the entire Chelsea team and backroom staff celebrating the win but blocked out Conte completely by decorating the picture with trophy emojis. Willian blocked out Conte completely by decorating the picture with trophy emojis [Photo: Courtesy]

The Brazilian also hinted at a rift with the Italian manager during an interview with ESPN after he was asked about his relationship with Conte.

‘Oh boy! Do you really want me to tell you?’ he replied. Willian has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

Meanwhile, Willian has been linked with a move to Manchester United where he will join up with his former manager at Chelsea Jose Mourinho. It is believed the Portuguese is interested in signing the midfielder as United wants to fill the right wing position.