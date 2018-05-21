Hockey: Scorpions maintain unbeaten run with victory over rivals Sliders

Strathmore University Scorpions continued with their fine form beating rivals Sliders 3-1 to dislodge Telkom from the top of the log.

Following their victory, unbeaten Scorpions now lead league standings with 12 points from four matches. With their clash against Sliders being the only women’s Premier League tie at the weekend, they are guaranteed of enjoying the top spot for a week.

Telkom are now second with nine points while Sliders maintained their third-place despite losing to the students.

Attempts from both sides failed in the first half as matters ended in a barren draw.

Lynn Ayuma broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, however, before the break of the third quarter, veteran Doris Kirui leveled matters in the 44th minute. The game gained momentum in the fourth quarter with both sides seeking be the first to score and break the tie.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Kirui, captain Anita Agunda and Nancy Kibogong intensified Sliders' hunt while goal poachers Gilly Okumu, skipper Yvonne Wanjiku and Denise Odongo led the chase on the other end for Strathmore.

Speedy Okumu outpaced Sliders defence in the 51st minute to give her side a 2-1 lead with nine minutes remaining. Okumu then made it three with a 58th penalty stroke

In the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Super League battle at City Park, Lakers edged Wolverines 1-0 to carry the day.

However, the Kisumu-based girls could not complete a double as they fell by the same margin to favourites University of Nairobi (UoN) in the second tie of the weekend.

Racheal Laura successfully converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to snatch maximum points and extend Wolverines' wait for first win.

The Victory saw Lakers move to third place with six points, one less than second-placed UON and two less than league leaders Kenyatta University (KU) Titans.

However, with their stay in second place under threat, UoN fought to ensure they are not outdone by the newcomers.

Catherine Agunda, who has been impressive so far, netted the winner in the 23rd minute. [Elizabeth Mburugu]