Mourinho appoints Faria replacement as he reshuffle backroom staff

Rui Faria set to leave United this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has appointed Rui Faria’s replacement after the United’s assistant manager announced that he will leave his position this summer.

Faria has worked under Mourinho since his very first job in charge of Uniao Leiria and Mourinho believes no any other coach can come in and replace the Portuguese.

His last match in the dug-out with United was the FA Cup 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening. He is looking to begin his first managerial role after a number of clubs approached him for his services. Faria has worked under Mourinho for 17 years [Photo: Courtesy]

Michael Carrick who hanged up his boots after a 1-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday was handed a coaching role in the backroom team. This was also United’s last Premier League game of the season.

According to reports from The Times, Italia fitness coach Stefano Rapetti will also join the coaching staff as Mourinho continues to reshuffle his backroom team. Mourinho has appointed Sampdoria's Stefano Rapetti [Photo: Courtesy]

Mourinho suggested that he will not appoint an assistant coach after Faria leaves, however, he wants three coaches to take on Faria’s old responsibilities – Carrick will work directly under Jose Mourinho while Rapetti will be in charge of fitness and physical conditioning.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Rapetti who worked under Mourinho at Inter Milan will see his last day with current club Sampdoria when they clash with SPAL on Sunday 20 after he agreed to join The Red Devils. Carrick has been handed a coaching role by Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking on Faria’s departure, Mourinho was quoted by Metro saying, ‘When Rui is leaving after 17 years I have nobody, nobody in the world of football ready to be my assistant manager. Nobody.

‘So I prefer to educate people, to structure my staff in a way where there is space for their education, for their improvement. But obviously I’m going to improve my staff in the performance level related to the fitness and the relation with the tactical work.'