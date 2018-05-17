Why Marcelo is "terrified" of Salah ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final

Mohamed Salah and Marcelo first faced each other in 2012 [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is terrified of Mohamed Salah, according to former Egypt captain Mohamed Aboutrika.

The Liverpool forward has been on fire this season, scoring 44 goals in 51 appearances. And the 25-year-old's fine form has seen him win a wide-range of awards including PFA Player of the Year.

However, Marcelo's nervous feelings towards Salah stem from their first encounter in 2012, at the London Olympics. The players represented their respective nations at the Olympics [Photo: Courtesy]

The Reds attacker came off the bench in Cardiff to cause real problems for Brazil. Egypt were 3-0 down at the break but Salah scored as the clash finished 3-2.

Aboutrika was Egypt’s captain for the 2012 Olympics and told beIN Sports MENA: "Liverpool have a big chance to win the Champions League against Real Madrid. Salah in action for Egypt at the London 2012 Olympics [Photo: Courtesy]

"I witnessed on that pitch what Salah can do to Marcelo during the Olympic Games.

"I was playing with Egypt against Brazil. Marcelo is terrified of Salah. I noticed the same thing in the Champions League when AS Roma played against Real Madrid." Salah came up against Marcelo again while playing for Roma [Photo: Courtesy] Salah won the Premier League's Golden Boot award [Photo: Courtesy]

Strong stuff. Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26.