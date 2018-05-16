Messi’s thoughts on Neymar’s move to Real Madrid

Messi thinks it will be a blow if Neymar signs for Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid have been tipped to land Neymar when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain after signing for the French giants last summer for a World record fee of €222million.

However, one Barcelona star thinks Neymar should not consider a switch back to Spain especially to a club of Real Madrid caliber insisting that it will be a blow to the Catalans as he will make the Los Blancos stronger than they are. Neymar signed for PSG last summer for €222million [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi believes that it would be terrible if his former teammate Neymar signs for Madrid because of what it will mean to Barcelona.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Messi said, "It would be terrible if Neymar went to Madrid because of what it means for Barcelona,"

"He already knows what I think. It would be a hard blow.

"Besides, it would make Madrid stronger than they are."

Messi has asked Aguero to join Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi who signed a new contract last November to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021 insisted that he wouldn’t be anywhere if he wasn’t at Barcelona.

Asked if he would consider playing alongside Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, the Argentinian declined stating that the City record goal scorer should consider a switch to Spain.