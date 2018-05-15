Former Premier League star dies in car crash

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash

Former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car crash at the age of 37.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association announced the devastating news on their official Facebook page on Tuesday, saying he was involved in car crash in England. Jlloyd Samuel dead: Former Aston Villa defender, aged 37

Samuel, a full back, represented England at under-21 level before going on to play for Trinidad and Tobago's senior team.

The TTFA said "the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the U.K. and here in Trinidad and Tobago."

He made his debut in 1999 and went on to make close to 200 appearances before joining Bolton in 2007.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.