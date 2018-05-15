Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?

Jacques Tuyisenge in action for Gor Mahia vs Hull City [Photo: Courtesy]

Where was Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?

Kogalo hosted English Championship side Hull City at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, May 13 – a match that ended in a barren draw, later seeing the hosts lose 4-3 on penalties. The Match ended draw... [Photo: Courtesy] However, Hull City won 4-3 on penalties [Photo: Courtesy]

In attendance was right honorable Raila Odinga, accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Sports PS Amb Kaberia and Government Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

Also in attendance was Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri and former footballers Joe Kadenge and Mohammed Abass. Raila Odinga graced the match [Photo: Courtesy] Raila shaking hands with Gor Mahia players [Photo: Courtesy] Raila shakes hand with Hull City goalkeepr Marshall [Photo: Courtesy] Raila was accompanied by Kadenge, Nyong'o, Abass among others [Photo: Courtesy]

Despite the Tigers holding on to a 0-0 draw, what was positive to note was that for the first time in a while, Kasarani Stadium was filled to the bream with Gor fans chanting at the top of their voices, cheering their team on. Nairobi Senator Sakaja also accompanied Raila [Photo: Courtesy] SportPesa CEO Karauri was also in attendance [Photo: Courtesy]

Perhaps what was on most fans’ mind were the whereabouts of Sports CS Rashid Echesa during such an important match.

Well, according to the Sports CS, through a Tweet, on May 12 he joined Western Kenya leaders and elected legislators at the homecoming ceremony of Honorable Elly Keya, the MCA of Lubinu Ward in Mumias East constituency. Here are some photos: Echesa meets Mudavadi in Mumias [Photo: Courtesy] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ] Echesa addressing the crowd [Photo: Courtesy]