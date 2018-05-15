Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Where was Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Kogalo hosted English Championship side Hull City at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, May 13 – a match that ended in a barren draw, later seeing the hosts lose 4-3 on penalties.
In attendance was right honorable Raila Odinga, accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Sports PS Amb Kaberia and Government Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.
Also in attendance was Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri and former footballers Joe Kadenge and Mohammed Abass.
Despite the Tigers holding on to a 0-0 draw, what was positive to note was that for the first time in a while, Kasarani Stadium was filled to the bream with Gor fans chanting at the top of their voices, cheering their team on.
Perhaps what was on most fans’ mind were the whereabouts of Sports CS Rashid Echesa during such an important match.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Well, according to the Sports CS, through a Tweet, on May 12 he joined Western Kenya leaders and elected legislators at the homecoming ceremony of Honorable Elly Keya, the MCA of Lubinu Ward in Mumias East constituency. Here are some photos:
On May 13, the sports CS accompanied DP Ruto to Kitale, Trans –Nzoia County for a funds-drive.