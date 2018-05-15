Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, May 15th 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Jacques Tuyisenge in action for Gor Mahia vs Hull City [Photo: Courtesy]

Where was Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?

Kogalo hosted English Championship side Hull City at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, May 13 – a match that ended in a barren draw, later seeing the hosts lose 4-3 on penalties.

The Match ended draw... [Photo: Courtesy]
However, Hull City won 4-3 on penalties [Photo: Courtesy]

In attendance was right honorable Raila Odinga, accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Sports PS Amb Kaberia and Government Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

Also in attendance was Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri and former footballers Joe Kadenge and Mohammed Abass.

Raila Odinga graced the match [Photo: Courtesy]
Raila shaking hands with Gor Mahia players [Photo: Courtesy]
Raila shakes hand with Hull City goalkeepr Marshall [Photo: Courtesy]
Raila was accompanied by Kadenge, Nyong'o, Abass among others [Photo: Courtesy]

Despite the Tigers holding on to a 0-0 draw, what was positive to note was that for the first time in a while, Kasarani Stadium was filled to the bream with Gor fans chanting at the top of their voices, cheering their team on.

Nairobi Senator Sakaja also accompanied Raila [Photo: Courtesy]
SportPesa CEO Karauri was also in attendance [Photo: Courtesy]

Perhaps what was on most fans’ mind were the whereabouts of Sports CS Rashid Echesa during such an important match.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Well, according to the Sports CS, through a Tweet, on May 12 he joined Western Kenya leaders and elected legislators at the homecoming ceremony of Honorable Elly Keya, the MCA of Lubinu Ward in Mumias East constituency. Here are some photos:

Echesa meets Mudavadi in Mumias [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]
Echesa addressing the crowd [Photo: Courtesy]

On May 13, the sports CS accompanied DP Ruto to Kitale, Trans –Nzoia County for a funds-drive.

DP Ruto at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kitale [Photo: Courtesy]
DP Rito shakes hands with former Gem MP Midiwo [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

 

Related Topics: Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa Gor Mahia v Hull City match Kasarani Stadium Honorable Elly Keya DP Ruto
LATEST STORIES
Ozil in trouble after posing for a photo with controversial president
Ozil in trouble after posing for a photo with controversial president
Gossip & Rumours 51 minutes ago
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
Arsenal identify Napoli star as priority signing to shore up defence
Arsenal identify Napoli star as priority signing to shore up defence
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja bails out Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja bails out Former AFC Leopards coach Jan Koops
Football 13 hours ago
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Where was Sports CS Echesa during the Gor Mahia v Hull City match?
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
US police offer cash reward to anyone with information about bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey
Football 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES