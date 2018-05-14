US police offer cash reward for information that will lead to arrest of bank robber wearing Gor Mahia jersey

Detectives Investigate April 13 Wheaton Bank Robbery; Detectives believe that the same suspect also robbed this same PNC Bank on November 14, 2017.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department released a surveillance photograph of a man wanted in connection with the April 13 robbery of PNC Bank in Wheaton, USA. 

According to the police, the suspect wearing Gor Mahia jersey entered the bank around 2 p.m. and immediately handed a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash without resisting.

Following the robbery, the suspect made his way across the street to a nearby Wheaton mall, where he attempted to ditch several articles of his clothing

No one was injured during the robbery.

The detectives also revealed that the same suspect raided the bank on November 14, 2017.

Police have offered $10,000 (Sh1 million) reward to anyone with information about the man or the bank robbery.

