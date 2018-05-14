Salah named Player of the Season, again

By Agencies: Monday, May 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match. [Photo/REUTERS]

Mohamed Salah has added the Premier League's Player of the Season award to his collection of individual accolades after a remarkable debut campaign at Liverpool.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in June having established himself as something of a rising star in Serie A.

Some had reservations about his signing given a previous underwhelming spell in England with Chelsea, Liverpool's owner John W. Henry suggesting they had overpaid, according to Roma president James Pallotta.

But his impact has been exceptional, Salah scoring 43 times in 50 appearances across all competitions, with his haul of 31 strikes seeing him level the record for most goals in a single 38-match Premier League season.

The 25-year-old's brilliant form saw him pip Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award, and he was then named the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year.

And now the Premier League has recognised Salah's fine season by giving him another award, as the winger acknowledged a desire to prove a point has been a driving force for him.

"I am very happy, I am very proud to win it," Salah said.

