Hull City beats Gor Mahia in spot kicks to win the bragging rights of Hull City Challenge

Gor Mahia's Francis Kahata (C) controls the ball during the match. [Photo/Courtesy]

English Championship side Hull City have beaten Gor Mahia 4-3 in penalty kick to win the bragging rights of Hull City Challenge, after the barren draw in normal time at Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia enjoyed the bigger percentage of the possession and defended well but looked quite blunt on the offensive department.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr started with Ghanaian striker Ephrem Guikan and Rwandese star Jacques Tuyisenge upfront, but their partnership failed to yield fruits.

Meddie Kagere was later introduced into the game to inject fresh energy into the attack. K’Ogalo defense spearheaded by Harun Shakava and Godfrey Walusimbi managed to keep Frazier Campbell at bay, despite the Englishman threatening to break the deadlock.

After having seen lots of their efforts fail to yield fruits, both sides settled on a barren draw and had to be separated with a spot kick.

Tuyisenge, Kagere and Onyango converted the spot kicks while Onguso and Kevin Omondi had their penalties saved comfortably. Skipper Shakava hit the post. The Tigers won 4-3 after Gor Mahia had squandered a chance to open the gap when the first round of penalty kick had ended 2-2.

