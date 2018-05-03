Athletics Kenya calls for patience as Kiprop’s doping allegations brew

Asbel Kiprop in action in 2016. [Photo: Courtesy]

Following the ongoing simmering doping saga hovering over former 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, Athletics Kenya has waded into the matter issuing a statement to communicate its stand.

In a statement that was issued on Wednesday morning, AK sought to absolve itself from any blame that may come from any quarters with regards to handling doping issues.

Statement partly reads: “Its prudent to approach this issue with caution as it's not really conclusive as we speak. The process to determine the allegations is ongoing and it takes time.”

“AK at this moment cannot confirm or deny the same. But it can discuss other doping matter s in general terms.it should be public knowledge to note AK functions is to educate, Advice and guide the athletes on matters doping.”

The athletics body emphasized that it is not within its mandate to take blood samples from the athletes for tests. And that the farthest it can go is to sensitize the runners to remain faithful to the rules and regulations of the sport.

AK further indicates that prosecutorial powers rests with World Anti-Doping Agency and the Kenyan government through the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.

Statement precedes media reports that have linked former three times world and Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop to testing positive against Erythropoietin- a banned blood-boosting substance in athletics.

Media reports have so far quoted Kiprop denying the allegations and vowing to ‘’clean his name.”