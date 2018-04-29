London Marathon imposter sparks outrage after finding runner's fallen race number and completing last two miles to claim medal

Jake Halliday's impersonator who won the medal. [Photo: Courtesy]

London Marathon bosses are investigating after an imposter picked up a runner's fallen race number less than two miles from the end... and finished in his place to steal his medal.

Exhausted Jake Halliday is said to have lost his competitor number around 15 minutes from the end of last Sunday's event.

Because runners are not allowed to take part without official numbers, gutted Jake was apparently taken off the course just after he hit 24 miles.

But a shaven-headed race bandit picked up his missing bib - 35179 - and ran the last few miles before making off with his silverware.

The hoaxer - who appears to be naked from the waist up - can even be seen at the end in official marathon photos with Jake's race number clearly visible kissing the stolen medal.

Jake was running for blood cancer charity Bloodwise and was last tracked with 1.4 miles to go.

He was estimated to finish the marathon in under three and three quarter hours. But because his number fell off, Jake could not complete the course.

Peter Mowbray, 51, from Blackpool, Lancs, wrote a Facebook post about the debacle. Peter Mowbray's Facebook post. [Photo: Courtesy]

He and his wife Louise, 45, were running their first marathon on Sunday for Sense raising £3,000 between them.

Mr Mowbray said there were rumours at the finish line that somebody had been removed from the course and didn't get his medal because he wasn't wearing a number.

He then chatted to other runners, who identified Mr Halliday as the medal theft victim.

Mr Mowbray said: "I couldn't believe this so we went on the Virgin London Marathon website and you can clearly see Jake's number and you can clearly see the pictures of Jake are completely different to the guy with his number at the end.

"Running a marathon takes over your life, you think about training, nutrition, avoiding injury, a huge amount dedication, and that's before you think about raising money for your charity.