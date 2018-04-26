Former Roma players apologise after obscene gesture at Liverpool badge ahead of Champions League clash

Two former Roma players Roberto Pruzzo and Bruno Conti. [Photo: Courtesy]

Two of Roma's former players have apologised for a gesture in front of Liverpool's badge at Anfield.

The Reds beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Roberto Pruzzo and Bruno Conti, who were part of the Roma side beaten by Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final, were pictured raising their middle finger towards the Liverpool crest ahead of the clash.

The image, which has since been deleted, was shared by Roberto's daughter, Roberta, on social media - reports the Liverpool Echo.

Conti, who is Roma's youth director, and Pruzzo were both at Anfield working as pundits for Italian television.

A contrite Conti said: “A private moment was made public without being aware of it, turning it into an inappropriate gesture of which I feel the I need to apologize.

“I have been in the football world for a lifetime and in the last 25 years I have tried to convey my values to all the guys with whom I found myself working, starting from respect for my opponent.

“I've never offend any club, let alone a team as glorious as Liverpool. My respect for an opponent who over the years I have always faced with loyalty is out of the question.”

Pruzzo said: “If someone has been offended then we apologise.”

Back in 1984, Pruzzo scored Roma's goal during normal time in the 1-1 draw while Conti missed a penalty in the shoot-out, which Liverpool won 4-2.