Exclusive: Good news about WWE coming to Kenya

WWE staged three shows in South Africa in conjunction with multichoice Africa [ photo courtesy ]

Kenyan fans could soon watch their favorite World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars on home soil.

The WWE Vice President International Communication Dan Humphreys said they are looking to come to Nairobi if there is enough interest.

"We are always on the look out to go where our fans are and are not ruling out Nairobi or any other city in the continent once we see the interest is sufficient,” he told Game Yetu in Johannesburg. #TeamGameyetu Gilbert Wandera in Johannesburg, South Africa [photo courtesy]

WWE staged three shows in South Africa in conjunction with multichoice Africa

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars descended on South Africa from Thursday with a number of shows for just the second time in the rainbow nation.

The stars had three shows in Cape Town, Pretoria and wrapped up with a family show in Johannesburg on Saturday. WWE star with fans in South Africa [photo courtesy]

Thousands of South Africans thronged the 20,000 seater Dome in Northgate a suburb of Johanneburg.

All the shows with gate prices ranging from Sh3000 to Sh20000 were completely sold out.

The shows were organised by pay television channel Multichoice and WWE.

Earlier, Game Yetu caught up with the wrestlers to get a sneak preview into a sport that was popular on local television in the 90s. According to Drew Gulak it is all a show and warned that people should not try to emulate what they do in the ring at home.

WWE star with fans in South Africa [photo courtesy]

"We well trained to take the pains associated with the sport and as fighters we ensure that our partners are safe," he said.

Gulak who was inspired by the likes of Hulk Hogan and Undertaker says being a wrestler is a full time job and has a tight training schedule.

The only lady in the group, Bayley said she wanted to be a wrestler from the age of 13 having watched the sport on television. South Africa fans during WWE action in South Africa [photo courtesy]

"Iam not scared of getting hurt as my body is conditioned to pain," she revealed.

Braun Strowman described his recruitment by WWE in 2012 as a momentous occurrence in his life.

Strowman who is known as the monster said being on WWE has given him an opportunity to do what he loves most.