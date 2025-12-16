24-year-old appointed as Lamu county minister

Lamu County CECM for Blue Economy Sabrina Mkare Jefwa takes oath of office at the county headquarters in Mokowe, on November 15, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

In a society that has for decades held patriarchal leadership in high regard, Sabrina Mkare Jefwa's appointment to Lamu County's cabinet is no mean feat.

Her appointment as the new Lamu County Executive Committee (CEC) member is also history, as she would, arguably, be the youngest person in that post in the country.

And the 24-year-old will not be in charge of youth, gender or sports. Sabrina will spearhead the county's biggest docket of fisheries, blue economy, livestock and cooperatives.

In her acceptance speech, Sabrina alluded to the daunting task ahead of her. She had no under that it will be easy. If she fails, she will be charged harshly as a woman and youth.

She pleaded with Lamu leaders and residents to support her during her working period so that the county can achieve the most meaningful development.

“I plead with all leaders and residents of Lamu to rectify me whenever I make a mistake and support me when I make the right moves for our people,” she said.

With a PhD in Maritime Governance and Environmental Management from the University of Malaysia Terengganu, Sabrina is best qualified to handle the docket.

After she was sworn in at a colourful ceremony witnessed by Lamu residents, leaders and her friends at the county headquarters in Mokowe town, she immediately outlined her plans.

Sabrina said that she had already secured commitment from investors to set up a maritime school in Lamu and promote blue economy jobs.

“I will incorporate shipping companies and recruitment agencies to get sea time for our cadets and create the best national and international curriculum for the Lamu people.

"I have already started the process, and you will see changes very soon," she assured a crowd that thronged the county headquarters to witness her swearing in.

Also sworn into office was Aisha Shariff Omar, who will hold the Climate Change, ICT, E-government and Citizen Participation portfolios in Governor Issa Timamy’s administration.

“I will work with the governor to implement the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP). I will start with the Lamu Maritime Training Center,” said Sabrina.

Governor Timamy, on his part, congratulated the newly sworn-in CECMs, urging them to hit the ground running so that they can help implement his agenda for the people of Lamu.

“Hon. Sabrina, your docket speaks for itself, and it speaks directly to the lifeblood of Lamu’s economy. Our fishermen, pastoralists, cooperative societies and blue economy actors depend on visionary leadership to unlock value, protect livelihoods and ensure sustainability,” said the governor.

Timamy, who has not shied from appointing women into senior posts, said that the blue economy remained Lamu’s untapped asset, which, if well exploited, will create hundreds of thousands of jobs for the community.

“From fisheries and aquaculture to marine tourism and maritime trade, they remain untapped, and as you assume office, I urge you to focus on strengthening value chains, supporting cooperatives, enhancing food security and ensuring that our natural marine resources are exploited responsibly for both current and future generations,” he said.

Among the leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony was Lamu East MP Ruweida Obbo. Ms Obbo is also a woman of many firsts. He is the first woman to be elected as an MP in Lamu.

Ms Obbo was the first woman from Lamu to train and qualify as a pilot in 2002. She is also one of the first few who have trained and qualified as marine pilots.

Captain Obb was also the first Lamu County Women Rep and the first female MP to sponsor a bill, the Wildlife Conservation and Management Amendment Bill, into law.

“I want to encourage you (Sabrina) to work hard and make the Governor proud for believing in women leadership.

