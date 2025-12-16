How Ruto-backed smart DLs will bypass traffic police, automate fines

National Transport and Safety Authority official guides students on road safety measures. [File, Standard]

Kenyan motorists will soon receive new digital driving licenses designed to automate traffic fines and reduce direct cash interactions with police, under a Kenya Kwanza government plan approved on Monday to modernise enforcement and curb roadside corruption.

The Cabinet sanctioned the rollout of Second-Generation Smart Driving Licenses, which will be linked to an instant digital fines system and a driver penalty points scheme. The move aims to shift traffic law enforcement from manual, officer-dependent transactions to an automated platform.