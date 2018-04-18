South Africa here we come! K’Ogalo fly out after receiving tickets from Nairobi Governor

Governor Sonko bails Gor Mahia with air tickets ahead of crunch Caf tie [ Photo courtesy Mike Sonko. facebook]

Coach Kerr says team not affected by recent travel woes, ready to make history.

Gor Mahia were scheduled to fly out last night for today’s CAF Confederations Cup match against SuperSport United in Pretoria, South Africa.

The trip was salvaged at the last minute by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi, who donated 30 air tickets to enable them travel after it became apparent they would not make it for today’s match.

Back to the match, Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr said the team's spirit was high despite the uncertainties that surrounded their departure to the Rainbow nation.

“We can’t do anything about the troubles around our travel. We trained for one hour this morning and the team spirit is good. Everyone knows that the circumstances were out of our hand.

“When we get to Pretoria, we will sit down and discuss what our responsibilities are and how each one of us can carry out their roles effectively, and hopefully we can have a bit of luck that eluded us in Tunisia against Esperance,” he said.

Gor Mahia are one match away from making history by qualifying to the group stages of the tournament where they are guaranteed at least Sh27 million.

Kerr said he had psyched his players to open a new chapter in the history of the club, which remains the only Kenyan side to have won a continental trophy.

“History is a wonderful thing and people always remember the good things you have achieved. Nobody remembers what you nearly did or how close you have come.

“That is why I have challenged the players to be prepared to open a new chapter in the club’s history. To do something positive not only for themselves but also for local football.”

Kerr also admitted that the expectations on his players in South Africa were massive.