Blues striker stretchered off the pitch one month to the World Cup

Michy Batshuayi (in yellow) sustains injury in the process of this tackle. [Photo: Courtesy]

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has suffered an injury setback after the striker was stretchered off the pitch in what is suspected to be a fractured ankle.

Batshuayi is playing on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he has lit up the Signal Iduna Park, netting seven times in 9 appearances.

According to the Mirror, the Belgian forward picked up an injury in 2-0 loss to Schalk 04 after opponent midfielder Benjamin Stambouli tackled him. Batshuayi was driven off the pitch as his side failed to get a point in the match.

Borussia Dortmund coach has however alleviated any fears over the plight of 24-year old adding that they are waiting for the medical team to communicate the details of the injury.

"We hope that it is not so bad, but we have to wait for the exact investigation," he said, as revealed by the Mirror.

Yevhen Konoplyanka and Naldo netted the two goals to lift the Schalk 04 team which looks poised for a second-place finish.

Batshuayi was shipped to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window after being considered surplus at Stamford Bridge by Coach Antonio Conte.

Details have not emerged about his injury but one thing that remains certain is that it has subjected his appearance at the World Cup at risk.