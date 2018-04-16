Blues striker stretchered off the pitch one month to the World Cup

By Japheth Ogila: Monday, April 16th 2018 at 13:04 GMT +3 | Football
Michy Batshuayi (in yellow) sustains injury in the process of this tackle. [Photo: Courtesy]

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has suffered an injury setback after the striker was stretchered off the pitch in what is suspected to be a fractured ankle.

Batshuayi is playing on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he has lit up the Signal Iduna Park, netting seven times in 9 appearances.

According to the Mirror, the Belgian forward picked up an injury in 2-0 loss to Schalk 04 after opponent midfielder Benjamin Stambouli tackled him. Batshuayi was driven off the pitch as his side failed to get a point in the match.

Borussia Dortmund coach has however alleviated any fears over the plight of 24-year old adding that they are waiting for the medical team to communicate the details of the injury.

"We hope that it is not so bad, but we have to wait for the exact investigation," he said, as revealed by the Mirror.

Yevhen Konoplyanka and Naldo netted the two goals to lift the Schalk 04 team which looks poised for a second-place finish.

Batshuayi was shipped to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window after being considered surplus at Stamford Bridge by Coach Antonio Conte.

Details have not emerged about his injury but one thing that remains certain is that it has subjected his appearance at the World Cup at risk.

Related Topics: Michy Batshuayi, fifa world cup, injured, Borussia Dortmund, Schalk 04, Chelsea
LATEST STORIES
PICTURES:Commemoration of Boston Marathon bombing 5 years on
PICTURES:Commemoration of Boston Marathon bombing 5 years on
Athletics 55 minutes ago
Chelsea striker suffers ankle injury breaking his World Cup dream
Chelsea striker suffers ankle injury breaking his World Cup dream
Football 1 hour ago
No Bolt: Jamaica wobbles in Commonwealth as Blake vows to bounce back
No Bolt: Jamaica wobbles in Commonwealth as Blake vows to bounce back
Athletics 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Kenyan boxer goes missing after Commonwealth Games
Kenyan boxer goes missing after Commonwealth Games
Boxing 3 hours ago
Commonwealth Games: Kenya Men and women team fail to impress as focus shifts to Birmingham
Commonwealth Games: Kenya Men and women team fail to impress as focus shifts to Birmingham
Athletics  14 hours ago
Athlete collapses and misses gold by a whisker
Athlete collapses and misses gold by a whisker
Athletics  1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES