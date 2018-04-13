Neymar reveals when he will be back from injury
By Brian Ukaya: Friday, April 13th 2018 at 18:50 GMT +3 | Football
PSG star Neymar has revealed that he will be ready to star for Brazil at the World Cup - and expects to be out for just one more month.
Neymar appeared on a Brazilian TV to confirm that "everything is okay" after his successful surgery.
Speaking to journalists, Neymar said he would be back in "about a month, a month and a bit.
"The injury is progressing well, the fracture is consolidating fine, and everything’s going okay."
The Brazilian international fractured his fifth metatarsal in a win over Marseille.