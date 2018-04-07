No celebration for City after United comeback derby win

By Reuters Saturday, April 7th 2018 at 21:59
Pogba pictured heading past Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson to level the scoring

Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations were put on hold as rivals Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback from two goals down to win their derby clash 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A win for City would have clinched the title but instead their first home defeat in the league this season leaves Pep Guardiola’s side with a 13 point lead with six games remaining.

City left several regular starters on the bench ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool. Nonetheless, they were 2-0 up within half an hour thanks to a Vincent Kompany header from a corner and a clever finish from Ilkay Guendogan.

But two goals from Paul Pogba in the 53rd and 55th minutes brought United level before Chris Smalling, left unmarked in the box, grabbed the winner in the 69th minute - side-footing home a floated free kick from Alexis Sanchez.

City felt they should have had a penalty when substitute Sergio Aguero went down under a challenge from Ashley Young. They also came close to an equaliser when David de Gea made a brilliant save to keep out a header from Aguero and Raheem Sterling hit the post.

