Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo over stunning bicycle kick against Juventus

By Brian Ukaya Friday, April 6th 2018 at 12:21
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Manchester United playmaker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's wondergoal against Juventus by trolling the Real Madrid star.

Zlatan recently made his LA Galaxy debut, where he scored twice in his side's 4-3 win over LAFC - a game they were 3-0 down at one point.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

His first goal came just six minutes after he was subbed in the second half and saw him smash the ball home from 40 metres. He later popped up in the box to nod home his side's winner in stoppage time.

Zlatan was asked for his opinion on Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick and his answer was rather hilarious.

"It was a nice goal, but he should try it from 40 metres," said Zlatan.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

It's not clear whether the former Manchester United forward was referencing his debut goal against LAFC - from 40 metres - or his bicycle kick from around 30 metres against England.

MANCHESTER UNITED CRISTIANO RONALDO REAL MADRID
Next Story
Arsenal star ruled out of Southampton clash
RELATED STORIES
Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale for three Manchester United stars
Zidane’s priceless reaction to Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus
Ronaldo thanks Juventus supporters for applauding his goal
LATEST STORIES
Barcelona keen on Manchester United star for season-long loan deal

Barcelona have shown interest in signing Manchester United star on season-long loan in the summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic teases Cristiano Ronaldo over Juventus wondergoal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic teases Cristiano Ronaldo over stunning bicycle kick against Juventus

Arsenal star ruled out of Southampton clash

Arsenal's Mkhitaryan ruled out of Southampton clash

Ibrahimovic reveals the sole problem Mourinho had with him at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed the only problem Jose Mourinho had with him during his career at Old Trafford

Rooney reveals message he sent to Ferdinand after Ronaldo’s bicycle strike

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has suggested that he contacted his former teammate Rio Ferdinand about Cristiano's overhead strike

Hong Kong offers perfect training ground

Hong Kong offers perfect training ground

More Stories
Zlatan Ibrahimovic teases Cristiano Ronaldo over Juventus wondergoal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic teases Cristiano Ronaldo over stunning bicycle kick against Juventus

Arsenal star ruled out of Southampton clash

Arsenal's Mkhitaryan ruled out of Southampton clash

Left Foot calls for more teams

Left Foot calls for more teams

Sony Sugar name Wanyama interim coach

Sony Sugar name Wanyama interim coach

Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale for three Manchester United stars

Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale for three Manchester United stars

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow Europa League squad revealed

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow Europa League squad revealed

Red hot Barca eyes history in La Liga, aims to match Arsene Wenger’s record

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will target a record-equalling 38th straight game without defeat when his side host Leganes on Saturday.

Milner shares a video from inside team bus showing sublime welcome from fans

Liverpool players were given incredible welcome to Anfield by fans as seen in a video shared by James Milner

Kenya get slim advantage over Uganda

Lone goal was netted in the 52th when Lilian Adera unleashed a powerful shot at the edge of the box to put the 2016 AWCON finalists

Mathare United go top again after slim victory

Three penalties marked yesterday’s 3-2 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) win for Mathare United against Nakumatt at Ruaraka grounds.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • City star ruled out of City's Liverpool clash

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United look to pile pressure on Nakumatt on packed midweek match up

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Kariobangi Sharks venture into online broadcasting

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Molo Stadium wasting away (photos)

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Mathare United go top again after slim victory

    Thu 05th Apr 2018

  • Kenya get slim advantage over Uganda

    Thu 05th Apr 2018

  • Juventus vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups, predictions, Gareth Bale dropped

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • Zidane’s priceless reaction to Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Liverpool battles Manchester City at Anfield as Aguero misses

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mashindano ya kaunti
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake