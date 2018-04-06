Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo over stunning bicycle kick against Juventus

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Manchester United playmaker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's wondergoal against Juventus by trolling the Real Madrid star.

Zlatan recently made his LA Galaxy debut, where he scored twice in his side's 4-3 win over LAFC - a game they were 3-0 down at one point. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

His first goal came just six minutes after he was subbed in the second half and saw him smash the ball home from 40 metres. He later popped up in the box to nod home his side's winner in stoppage time.

Zlatan was asked for his opinion on Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick and his answer was rather hilarious.

"It was a nice goal, but he should try it from 40 metres," said Zlatan.

It's not clear whether the former Manchester United forward was referencing his debut goal against LAFC - from 40 metres - or his bicycle kick from around 30 metres against England.