They are neither athletes nor journalists! Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games

Women who are neither participants nor accredited journalists are said to have found themselves in the Team Kenya headed to Australia for the Commonwealth Games raising eye-brows who could have included them in the list.

One such individual is a female journalist who now faces backlash from her employers after it emerged that she is among those who are set to travel to Gold Coast with Team Kenya. Offside has learnt that the journalist has been drafted in the list by powerful individuals heading the Kenyan delegation.

“These are the slay queens who have sponsors in places that matter,” said our source. Her inclusion has however created tension among officials who are now accusing some inside forces for releasing the list to the media to embarrass their bosses. Their initial plan was to release the list a day or two before travelling to prevent an outcry.

“There are people out to paint us in bad light. We don’t want our trip to be affected buy none-issues like these ones,” said a source from the delegation. Reports indicate that the number of slay queens travelling to Australia could be more than five.

