They are neither athletes nor journalists! Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games

By Nairobian reporter Friday, March 23rd 2018 at 19:07

Women who are neither participants nor accredited journalists are said to have found themselves in the Team Kenya headed to Australia for the Commonwealth Games raising eye-brows who could have included them in the list.

 One such individual is a female journalist who now faces backlash from her employers after it emerged that she is among those who are set to travel to Gold Coast with Team Kenya. Offside has learnt that the journalist has been drafted in the list by powerful individuals heading the Kenyan delegation.

 “These are the slay queens who have sponsors in places that matter,” said our source. Her inclusion has however created tension among officials who are now accusing some inside forces for releasing the list to the media to embarrass their bosses. Their initial plan was to release the list a day or two before travelling to prevent an outcry.

 “There are people out to paint us in bad light. We don’t want our trip to be affected buy none-issues like these ones,” said a source from the delegation. Reports indicate that the number of slay queens travelling to Australia could be more than five.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES TEAM KENYA
Next Story
Nine players who could leave Arsenal in the summer
LATEST STORIES
Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies age five

Santi Jnr, the five-year-old son of Spain's former goalkeeper, Santiago Canizares has died after a long illness.

They are neither athletes nor journalists! Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games

Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games raising eye-brows who included them in the list

Nine players who could leave Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal FC are preparing for a busy summer shake-up after struggling to book a spot in the Champions League competition for a second consecutive seaso

Usain Bolt's big chance as he trains with Borussia Dortmund

The 31-year-old called it quits on track career last year and is now looking forward to be a footballer

What angry Manchester United players did to Sanchez at half time of Sevilla defeat

What angry Manchester United players did to Sanchez at half time of Sevilla defeat

Bellerin’s agent responds to claims linking star to Manchester United

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin is linked with a move away from the Emirates to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window

More Stories
They are neither athletes nor journalists! Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games

Official sneak slay queens to Commonwealth Games raising eye-brows who included them in the list

Nine players who could leave Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal FC are preparing for a busy summer shake-up after struggling to book a spot in the Champions League competition for a second consecutive seaso

Bellerin’s agent responds to claims linking star to Manchester United

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin is linked with a move away from the Emirates to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window

Olivier Giroud reveals one thing that frustrates him at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has revealed that one thing is frustrating him at Chelsea and hopes to end it

Alexis Sanchez responds to news of him dining alone, posts powerful picture

Manchester United’s summer signing Alexis Sanchez has hit back at claims he eats alone at Manchester United

Man United and Man City to Battle for £50m Bayern Munich star as Luke Shaw fights for survival

Man United will go head to head with Manchester City in the summer in a bid to land £50m-rated Bayern Munich defender as Luke Shaw fights for stay

Marcos Rojo reveals his reaction to arrival of ‘enemy’ Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Marcos Rojo has revealed his initial shock reaction to being told Alexis Sanchez was signing for Manchester United.

Spain's prosecutor seeks 5-year jail for Liverpool legend on tax fraud

Spain’s prosecutor said on Wednesday it was seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of Kshs 495 Million for former Real Madrid star.

N’Golo Kante dismisses reports linking him with a move to France saying Chelsea is his home

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is one of the Blues stars that have impressed despite the club’s poor form in the Premier League and Champions League

Nakumatt FC set to be sold after cash crisis

Nakumatt FC secretary general Albert Wesonga admitted that cash crisis at the club has become unendurable and are open to any form of support for the

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Nakumatt FC set to be sold after cash crisis

    Wed 21st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kikosi cha wanariadhaa waendelea na matayarisho ya mashindano ya jumuiya ya madola
    Timu ya Tatar kutoka Kapenguria kuchuana na Plateau Queens kwa kombe la chapa dimba
    Brasil yajianda dhidi ya Urusi katika michuano ya kimataifa: Zilizala Viwanjani
    Mkondo wa mwisho wa chapa dimba katika uwanja wa Bukhungu-Kakamega: Zilizala Viwanjani