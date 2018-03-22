Argentine football legend Diego Maradona offers support for Lionel Messi on handling World Cup

345

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal for Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers. [Photo: Courtesy]

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has offered supportive footballing advice to his compatriot Lionel Messi ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup scheduled for June.

While talking vastly about Barcelona man’s achievements and criticism that he faces for failing to lift trophies with the national team; Maradona urged Messi to ignore such people and focus on the test ahead.

He argues that Messi should focus on on-field issues that will enable him to enjoy the sport, rather than listening to distractive statements.

He said: “I would advise Messi to keep playing, to enjoy the game.

“He has to forget about the critics, if he can win or not the World Cup, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey.”

In a piece published by the UK-media outlet, Express UK, the former Napoli star acknowledges that fifth time Balon d’Or winner has done a tremendous job at both club and country levels.

Perhaps what remains of him is to make his contribution as well as getting a gratifying game when Argentina takes their hunt for World Cup glory to Russia in June.

"He doesn't have to demonstrate anything. He has to enjoy the game into the field," he said.

Maradona captained Argentina and helped them lift World Cup in 1986 as well as winning the Golden Ball for being the best of all in the tournament.

Argentina last won the coveted World Cup trophy in 1986 despite making it to the finals five times (1930, 1978, 1986. 1990 and recently against Germany in 2014). The South Americans therefore have only two titles (1978 and 1986) from a possible of five.

Messi’s take on Argentina fate

Lionel Messi on the other has failed to lift a trophy with the Albiceleste despite having a flashy career with Spanish league leaders. While captaining the South American giants, Messi and co have crumbled in three finals, namely 2014 World Cup loss Germany and 2015 and 2016 Coppa titles which slipped through their fingers.

“I cried many times because of games like these, for lost finals, for what they mean and for not being able to achieve the dream of a country. It was a hard blow to take,” said Messi, while speaking to Argentine television, known as La Cornisa.

Feeling scathed by the tongues of fans, Messi is now convinced that after squandering chances in three finals; this is their only opportunity to redeem themselves from the york of criticism.

“We depend on results and therefore the thinking in this group is that having got to three finals and not being able to win and even then people say a lot of things about us, if we are not champions then we won’t have another opportunity,” he said.

Argentina is playing Italy on a friendly match scheduled for March 23, Friday at Etihad Stadium in England.