Former Manchester United player suspended after drink-driving charge

By Reuters Sunday, March 18th 2018 at 19:41
Darron Gibson moved to Sunderland from Everton in January 2017
 

Ireland international Darron Gibson has been suspended by Sunderland after being charged with drink-driving, the English Championship (second tier) club said on Sunday.

"The football club has commenced a full investigation into the matter," a statement on the official website (www.safc.com) said.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken," said Sunderland's chief executive Martin Bain.

The former Manchester United player joined Sunderland from Everton in January last year but has been injured for the past two months.

SUNDERLAND EVERTON
Next Story
Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire
RELATED STORIES
Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

after being charged with drink-driving, t

Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire

Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium.

Secret reasons emerge on why Neymar ‘wants to quit PSG’

Neymar has only been at Paris Saint-Germain for seven months after his world record move but is already searching for the exit door this summer

Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Bowled out! Why our cricket team was run out of world top order

Kenya failed to capitalise on the World Cup success and rather than maintaining an upward trend, the standards took a nosedive

Mourinho praises midfielder in Brighton win backs youngster to bounce after playing “worst game”

Man United progressed to the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

More Stories
Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

after being charged with drink-driving, t

Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire

Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium.

Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho came out fighting and delivered a remarkable 12-minute rant in the wake of Manchester United's shock Champions exit to Sevilla.

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Liverpool face Man City

Liverpool face Man City

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

Europa League draw results are out, find out who Arsenal will face

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Champions League draw results

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    State of football in Kenya with FKF President Nick Mwendwa |Scoreline
    Scoreline: State of football in Kenya
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Nairobi
    SCORELINE: Africa Cross Country Championships