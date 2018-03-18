Former Manchester United player suspended after drink-driving charge

77

Darron Gibson moved to Sunderland from Everton in January 2017

Ireland international Darron Gibson has been suspended by Sunderland after being charged with drink-driving, the English Championship (second tier) club said on Sunday.

"The football club has commenced a full investigation into the matter," a statement on the official website (www.safc.com) said.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken," said Sunderland's chief executive Martin Bain.

The former Manchester United player joined Sunderland from Everton in January last year but has been injured for the past two months.