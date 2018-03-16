Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

77

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Atletico Madrid are the favorites to win this season’s Europa League and he would prefer to avoid a Europa League quarter-final against them.

The Gunners qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals thanks to a 5-1 aggregate and a 3-1 win over AC Milan on Thursday.

‘We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid,’ said Wenger.

‘Maybe the team that’s the biggest favourite is Atletico Madrid but anyway what I like doesn’t matter too much because I have no influence.

‘We have to wait until tomorrow and see who we get, if we get Atletico we get Atletico.’

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League and unlikely to finish in the top four so their only likely route into next season's Champions league is by winning the Europa League.

Wenger await Friday’s draw to see who they will face in the last-eight after beating AC Milan in the last 16.