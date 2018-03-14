Why Mourinho entered Sevilla’s changing room after Manchester United’s defeat

207

Mourinho received round of applause from Sevilla players for his actions after Manchester United's defeat

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho received a round of applause from the Sevilla team following his team’s defeat yesterday.

After the game the Mourinho spoke to the journalist, in which he deflected some of the blame, and pointed to the Red Devils' previous disappointments.

"I've sat in this chair twice before in the Champions League, and I knock Man United out at home twice, with Porto - Man United out, and with Real Madrid - Man United out," he said.

"So this is nothing new for this football club. I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that.

"We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours. And that's football, it's not the end of the world."

But before upsetting the Manchester United fans with his comments, he took the Sevilla team by surprise with a wonderful gesture.

After the Manchester derby Mourinho stormed into the away dressing to complain about the noise, sparking a near-riot with City in the Old Trafford tunnel.

However yesterday he asked for permission to enter Sevilla's dressing room, before congratulating the players on their brilliant performance and wishing them good luck for the rest of the competition.