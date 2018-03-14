Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

349

Lukaku criticized his teammates for hiding during the defeat to Sevilla [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for United in the 84th minute but his goal came too late to inspire United for a comeback hence kicked out of the competition with a 2-1 defeat on aggregate.

United were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of last-16 tie by Sevilla and United were confident of winning at Old Trafford as their home form has been brilliant especially after beating bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League clash but the Spanish side hard too much in the locker for United. Lukaku hit back at the claims on his Instagram account [Photo: Courtesy]

After the match, Lukaku gave out of some comments that appeared to be hitting out at his teammates for hiding during the shocking defeat.

The statement read: ‘Somethings were wrong with some players, some players were hiding,’

‘The deception was very big. You know we started the game well but we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half chances but we didn’t score.

‘They score the first goal and from that moment on we tried to change the game but they score the second goal which is a big blow.

‘At the end we kept pushing but it’s not enough and we should have done much better with the quality we have in the team but we didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.’

However, the Belgium has hit back at the claims with a post on his official Instagram account.

‘Never will I criticize my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal,’ he said on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

‘The result is terrible but we’re Manchester United we will bounce back for sure with your support!

Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one!

‘200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career… time to work even harder.’