Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 11:49
Lukaku criticized his teammates for hiding during the defeat to Sevilla [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for United in the 84th minute but his goal came too late to inspire United for a comeback hence kicked out of the competition with a 2-1 defeat on aggregate.

United were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of last-16 tie by Sevilla and United were confident of winning at Old Trafford as their home form has been brilliant especially after beating bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League clash but the Spanish side hard too much in the locker for United.

Lukaku hit back at the claims on his Instagram account [Photo: Courtesy]

After the match, Lukaku gave out of some comments that appeared to be hitting out at his teammates for hiding during the shocking defeat.

The statement read: ‘Somethings were wrong with some players, some players were hiding,’

‘The deception was very big. You know we started the game well but we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half chances but we didn’t score.

‘They score the first goal and from that moment on we tried to change the game but they score the second goal which is a big blow.

‘At the end we kept pushing but it’s not enough and we should have done much better with the quality we have in the team but we didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.’

However, the Belgium has hit back at the claims with a post on his official Instagram account.

‘Never will I criticize my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal,’ he said on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

‘The result is terrible but we’re Manchester United we will bounce back for sure with your support!

Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one!

‘200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career… time to work even harder.’

MANCHESTER UNITED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEVILLA ROMELU LUKAKU CLAIMS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT
Next Story
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday
RELATED STORIES
Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game
Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation
LATEST STORIES
Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a famil

Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more

Barcelona and Chelsea clash as both teams fight to reach the quarterfinal of UCL

Douala Stadium artificial turf stolen ahead of 2019 AFCON tournament

Tonnes of the artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium premises in a broad day light by...

Barca to play Chelsea ‘at their own game’

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will aim to frustrate Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday

Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

More Stories
Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a famil

Douala Stadium artificial turf stolen ahead of 2019 AFCON tournament

Tonnes of the artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium premises in a broad day light by...

Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Chinese club threatens to sue Barcelona over links to Spanish midfield maestro

Tianjin Quanjian have threatened legal action in a bid to stamp out speculation that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will soon be joining them.

Super-agent Raiola offers Mourinho a perfect midfield partner for Pogba

Jose Mourinho ruled out the possibility of signing any more attackers in the summer but might be compelled to reconsider his stand

Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

Wenger worried as Arsenal fans now boycott home games

Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will get back.

Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards