Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today! DON’T MISS...

KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League match between Barcelona vs Chelsea

Barcelona will host Chelsea on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the return leg of their Champions League tie that will be televised live on KTN Home channel at 10:45pm.

Chelsea, who got back to winning ways with a defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday after back-to-back losses, produced an impressive performance to draw 1-1 with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Lionel Messi's equalizer canceled out Willian's opener and gave Barcelona the upper hand from the draw, making Blues’ task that much harder. Lionel Messi and Willian were the goalscorers in Chelsea and Barcelona's 1-1 draw

Prediction

Barca are overwhelming favourites to "win" 2-1 against Chelsea.

It will be a tall order for Chelsea to advance to the last eight since Barcelona who are currently top of the LaLiga table will not underestimate Blues considering how close they came to losing at Stamford Bridge in the first leg .

Barcelona’s recent form and team news

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, trained on Monday ahead of today´s Champions League second leg against Chelsea.

Lionel Messi, who missed Barcelona's game at the weekend to attend the birth of his son, is also in the squad.

Predicted Barcelona Lineup: ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Paulinho, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.

Chelsea’s recent form and team news

Chelsea must score at the Camp Nou to progress after last month's 1-1 first leg draw.

Coupled with recent poor away form, Chelsea, who are fifth in the league with 56 points, will turn their attention to neutralizing Barcelona's phenomenal attack.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.