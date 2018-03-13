Golf: Lerjirmar wins Windsor Classic

77

John Lerjirma "Ali" vanquished Vet Labs' Mike Kisia by two shots in the final play-offs of the 54 hole duel to win the Windsor Classic played at the Windsor golf and country club course.

Playing off scratch, Ali who turns up for Kenya Railway golf club in the national league felt over the moon with his maiden win being having been seen as an underdog going into the prestigious event, shot 76, 74, and 70 for a round total of 220.

Windsor Classic is the fourth leg in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) - formerly the Golfer of The Year series and a buildup match towards the Barclays Kenya opene that will be played at the Muthaiga golf club from the 22-25th March, 2018.

On the Saturday, Ali had a foul start posted 218 after a 36-holes having struggled with his irons through out his round,even after hitting the fairways 90 percent to close his day at +4.

Sunday saw him hitting the range to rectify his challenge with his irons and it paid off as he had a better round, managing and eagle on the 12th hole -2, dropped a shot on the 13th back to -1, saved pars on the 14th and 15th.

After a struggle on the 16th and 17th where he managed to save pars he went on to the 18th where he sunk a birdie bouncing back to -2 setting himself up for the four holes play-offs with Mike Kisia.

In the play-offs, Ali and Mike who closed his round at +5 70, 73 and 77 as they were both neck to neck with each of them sinking pars in the sudden death that was played on the 1st and 18th holes, where they were both on level par after the 1st hole.

Off the deck on the 18th, Ali hit the fairway finding the under 140 yard marker, chipped his 52' wedge falling short off the green landing on the fringe as he tried to avoid the hazard from where he putted for par.

Mike who plays off handicap +2 on the other hand hooked his tee shot to the left where he got caught and had to play low safe overshooting the greens and had to playback but left his shot short off the flag stick and missed the par for a bogey thus handing Ali his hard earned win.

In third place was Kenya Open Amateur Strokeplay champion South African based Daniel Nduva of Nyali, who carded a round of 72, 75 and 75 for a round total of 222.

Six amateurs ahave already secured slots to p[lay at the 50th edition of the Barclays Kenya open at the Myhaiga golf club and they include; Edwin Mudanyi of Vet lab, Bhavnish Chandaria of Muthaiga Golf Club.

Others are; Dennis Saikwa of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Daniel Nduva of Nyali Golf & Country Club, Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo of Toro Golf Club and Muthaiga open winner Tanzanian Victor Joseph- Dar es Salaam Gymkhana. [ Mose Sammy]

Windsor Classic Leader board;

1. John Lejirmar 76, 74, 70 220

2. Mike Kisia 70, 73, 77 220

3. Daniel Nduva 72, 75, 74 221

4. Simon Njogu 72, 73, 77 222

5. John Karichu 75, 70, 78 223

6. S. Njoroge 71, 78, 74 223

7. Dennis Saikwa 77, 74, 73 224

8. F Kimani 73, 74, 77 224

9. Jay Sandhu 72, 78, 74 224

10. Edwin Mudanyi 71, 82, 75 228