Schools: Sinyolo Girls defend hockey title

KSSSA Kisumu County Games Candy Vallary of Sinyolo Girls (Left) restrains Kisumu Girl's Beryl Achieng from the ball during their Hockey Finals encounter of the KSSSA Kisumu County Games at Maseno School. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Regional hockey champions Sinyolo Girls defended their title after defeating Kisumu Girls 2-1 in the Kisumu County Term One Games final.

Maureen Owiti and Irene Atieno scored for Sinyolo, while Ivy Chelsea scored the consolation goal for Kisumu.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Day retained the boys' hockey title after beating rivals Kisumu Boys 1-0.

Hosts Maseno School defeated Kisumu Boys 32-26 in the basketball final. Both teams began the match strongly but it was Maseno that seemed to be the more composed team as they led 18-8 at halftime. [Phillip Orwa]