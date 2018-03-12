Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

By Philip Orwa Monday, March 12th 2018 at 00:00

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

The last year's winners defeated rivals St. Peter’s Mumias 8-3 in a hotly contested final. The hosts confirmed their superiority in a repeat of last year’s final, where Kakamega won 3-0.

 Kakamega, who are also the national champions, took the lead through Timothy Omela, who touched down for an unconverted try in the 16th minute.

 Emmanuel Mule scored a penalty for St. Peter’s in the 20th minute. [Philip Orwa]

