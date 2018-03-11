Verdasco upsets Dimitrov, Federer debut marred by rain

By Reuters Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 11:12
Roger Federer in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco used his powerful serve to upset third seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday while Roger Federer’s tournament debut was hampered by rain.

Verdasco’s first serve proved nearly unplayable in the deciding set of the second round match as he improved his career head-to-head record against Dimitrov to 2-2.

The 34-old, who has seven career titles, pounded down 12 aces, including six in the deciding set.

Dimitrov won the ATP Finals in November, and three weeks ago lost to Federer in the final of the Rotterdam tournament.

The two-hour-plus match delayed the start of the evening session on centre court, where top seed Federer finally made his first appearance in the event, up against 67th-ranked Argentine Federico Delbonis.

The defending champion, at 36 the oldest men’s world number one, took little time breaking left-hander Delbonis in the fourth game, and claimed the first set 6-3.

But rain, a rarity in the desert, stopped play at 2-2 in the second set.

Fernando Verdasco. [Photo: Courtesy]

Earlier, fifth seed Dominic Thiem narrowly avoided the same fate as Dimitrov, the Austrian edging hard-hitting Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Thiem has already won a tour-leading 17 matches this season, but he had to work hard to beat 19-year-old Tsitsipas, who reached the quarter-finals in Dubai last week and is ranked 71st in the world.

South African seventh seed Kevin Anderson also prevailed in his second round match, 7-5 6-4 over Russian Evgeny Donskoy.

Seeded losers included Italian No. 16 Fabio Fognini, 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 against Jeremy Chardy of France, and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, hammered 6-0 6-3 by young Croat Borna Coric.

 

ROGER FEDERER FERNANDO VERDASCO GRIGOR DIMITROV
Next Story
“My body is finished,” Arsenal star considering shock retirement, eyes coaching next year
RELATED STORIES
Federer credits wife for the triumph, Cilic rues ‘unfavourable’ playing conditions for the loss
Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic to clinch his sixth Australian Open
Kyle Edmund advance to Semi-finals as Rafael Nadal bows out
LATEST STORIES
Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

Ulinzi shoot down Homeboyz as Thika United hold Tusker.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

More Stories
Rain mars Federer debut as Verdasco upsets Dimitrov

Fernando Verdasco used his powerful serve to upset Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday while Roger Federer’s debut.

Let’s ride on Serena’s WTA wishes

Let’s ride on Serena’s WTA wishes

Serena hopes for Kenyan WTA leg:

Williams wants to bring one of the biggest professional tennis tournaments to Nairobi

Serena Williams: I am ready to roar again

Serena Williams has opened up for the first time to talk about her return to the court, which she says has hit a snag after delivering her baby.

Andy Murray loses British No.1 spot to Kyle Edmund after years of dominance

Andy Murray took over from Greg Rusedski as Britain's No.1 male tennis player, his era of dominance has come to an end.

Table Tennis: Three-month training stint in the pipeline for the JKUAT student

Swedish coach showers praise on Kenya’s table tennis rising star.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures
    Scoreline: Mariga is back
    Scoreline: Ready for the cross country
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach