Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala

Tatiana Carolyne from Loreto School leads in the girls under nine years category during the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Junior Sprints and Relays Swimming championship at the Aga Khan Academy Swimming Pool, March 11, 2017. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Loreto Convent Mombasa swimmers splashed into an early lead as Coast Junior swimming gala started yesterday at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

In girls five-year-old 25m freestyle, Alma Ngaruiya clocked 29.31 seconds to win beating Amara Doshi (31.48) and Mahi Shah (31.66) of Oshwal Academy.

In boys’ five-year old 25m freestyle, Abdulkadir Abrary (26.70) of Mombasa Aquatics won in 24.81. Ahmed Salim of Tudor Swim Club and Nyali Primary’s Snellen Mutwiri (27.91) returned second and third.

In six-year old 25m freestyle, Elliana Maina (21.73) and Nalwoga Mutinda (23.93) topped as Jeremy Mwamisi (19.81) of Nyali Primary topped in boys’ category. Kaycie Ingabe (21.15) of Loreto and Nyali’s Waswa Matovu (22.84) followed.

In girls seven-year old 25m freestyle, Clara Mbodze (19.00) of Loreto won ahead of Malia Kemunto (21.50) of Oshwal Academy and Hibbah Kasmani (21.61) of Mombasa Aquatics while Dyven Andrews (18.53) of Bandari Swim Club emerged victorious in boys’ cadre. Ethan Maina (Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa) and Aryan Joseph (Dolphin swim club) clocked 18.65 and 18.71 respectively.

The two-day championships, which conclude today, attracted 18 teams that include Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa, Aga Khan Nursery School, Bandari, Blue Ocean swim club, Braeburn Mombasa International school, Bufallo, Busy Bee school, Coast Academy, Dolphins, Jaffery Academy and Light Academy, Mombasa.

Others are Loreto Convent Mombasa, Nyali primary school, Mombasa Aquatics, Octopus swim club, Oshwal Academy, Mombasa, Shree Swaminarayan Academy and Tudor swim club. [Ernest Ndunda]