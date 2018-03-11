Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

77

Makolanders FC's Martha Karimi (left) is challenged by Stella Oduor of Thika Queens during KPL match at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday 16. 2001. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League match at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Kayole Starlet could have ended their winless streak in the league in the dying minutes of the match only for Hellen Akinyi to miss a penalty in yesterday’s match.

In another contest, Makolanders picked their third win of the season after a 2-1 win over Mathare United Women.

Sudanese Amy Lasu drew first blood for Makolanders in the first half before veteran Florence Adhiambo added the second goal in the second half. Judith Atieno scored a consolation for Mathare United Women, which was their first defeat after posting two wins in previous matches.

Meanwhile, Harambee Starlets take on Zambia’s Shepolopolo in an international friendly set for March 25 at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The two teams will meet for the second time after 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship where Zambia defeated Kenya 4-2 in post-match penalties after the teams played to a 1-all draw in the third-place play-off encounter.

It serves as a buildup for 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Crested Cranes of Uganda set for April 4.

“We believe the Zambia friendly will give us the opportunity to gauge ourselves ahead of our AWCON qualifiers against Uganda,” said Starlets Coach Richard Kanyi.

Starlets have been training at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for the last four days and they took a break recently. [Rebecca Jebet]