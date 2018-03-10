Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of Manchester United's ...
Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline
Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will
Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of Manchester United's ...
Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline
Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will
Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af
Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.
Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.