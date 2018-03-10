GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 12:55
Manchester United to host Liverpool for a league match [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will finish second in the table.

Manchester United are on top of Liverpool in the second position in the Premier League table with only two points.

Liverpool come into the game after a 0-0 draw with Porto in a Champions League clash in the week, while Manchester United made a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 over Crystal Palace in an entertaining match.

United have only lost once at Old Trafford in all competition this season and will be hoping to continue with the good home run with a win over Liverpool.

Eric Bailly is available for selection [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United boss blasted ‘critics’ who think they have an idea of how the Red devils should play, citing that some of the people with those opinions could not resolve their own problems when they were managers and are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything.

“Some of the guys with that opinion couldn’t resolve their own problems when they were managers.” He told MUTV

“So they are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything, but it’s not like that.

“But they are in apposition where they can give opinions about everything, sometimes I read but sometimes I don’t, sometimes I listen but sometimes I don’t.” He added

Asked if Eric Bailly is fit, Jose confirmed the player has been fit for a couple of weeks but has not started the recent matches. He also confirmed that the only player back in contention from injury is Marouane Fellaini.

“Yea, he was fully fit for a couple of weeks.” He said

“The only one that is back to the team is Fellaini.” He added.

Marouane Fellaini is in contention for the match [Photo: Courtesy]

Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Anthony Martial are still out because of injuries.

Possible line up: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Matic, ; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford.

MANCHESTER UNITED LIVERPOOL OLD TRAFFORD PREMIER LEAGUE CLASH ERIC BAILLY MAROUANE FELLAINI
Next Story
Mathare host Leopards
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah
Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash
MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

KPL referees accused of fixing matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Coun

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence