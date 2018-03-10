GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

349

Manchester United to host Liverpool for a league match [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will finish second in the table.

Manchester United are on top of Liverpool in the second position in the Premier League table with only two points.

Liverpool come into the game after a 0-0 draw with Porto in a Champions League clash in the week, while Manchester United made a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 over Crystal Palace in an entertaining match.

United have only lost once at Old Trafford in all competition this season and will be hoping to continue with the good home run with a win over Liverpool. Eric Bailly is available for selection [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United boss blasted ‘critics’ who think they have an idea of how the Red devils should play, citing that some of the people with those opinions could not resolve their own problems when they were managers and are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything.

“Some of the guys with that opinion couldn’t resolve their own problems when they were managers.” He told MUTV

“So they are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything, but it’s not like that.

“But they are in apposition where they can give opinions about everything, sometimes I read but sometimes I don’t, sometimes I listen but sometimes I don’t.” He added

Asked if Eric Bailly is fit, Jose confirmed the player has been fit for a couple of weeks but has not started the recent matches. He also confirmed that the only player back in contention from injury is Marouane Fellaini.

“Yea, he was fully fit for a couple of weeks.” He said

“The only one that is back to the team is Fellaini.” He added. Marouane Fellaini is in contention for the match [Photo: Courtesy]

Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Anthony Martial are still out because of injuries.

Possible line up: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Matic, ; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford.