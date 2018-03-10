Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

By AFP Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 11:33
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah participates in a training session prior to the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg football match between Liverpool and FC Porto, at Melwood Training Ground in Liverpool, north west England on March 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony Devlin

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has the tough task of keeping Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah quiet as Jurgen Klopp’s entertainers roll into town at the weekend - with second place in the Premier League the prize on offer.

With Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City virtually assured of the title, northwest rivals United and Liverpool - the two most successful clubs in the English game - are left fighting for the scraps.

United’s impressive fightback from 2-0 down on Monday to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 maintained their slender two-point lead over Liverpool in the battle for the runners-up spot behind runaway leaders City.

Nemanja Matic bailed out Mourinho’s men with a stunning stoppage-time strike in London but another three points papered over the cracks in the latest in a series of unconvincing performances from United.

“We have to be honest, we have to play better,” Matic admitted once the euphoria of his first United goal died down.

“We have to do more if we want to win as Liverpool is a team with great quality.”

The onus will be on Mourinho to take the game to the visitors at Old Trafford today but the Portuguese manager, criticised for keeping his array of attackers firmly on the leash, is unlikely to risk throwing caution to the wind.

Liverpool had scored 20 goals in their previous seven games before a much-changed side drew 0-0 with Porto in midweek, a result that sealed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in nine years.

With January signing Virgil van Dijk settling in well at the back and Loris Karius impressing in goal, the pieces are falling into place for Klopp’s team, who have lost just once in 20 Premier League games.

But it is their forwards, led by the irrepressible Salah alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have scored a combined 68 goals this season, that will give Mourinho sleepless nights.

There was a palpable sensation around Anfield on Tuesday that Liverpool minds were already focused on United, with the free-scoring front three all rested at different spells of the game.

The match against Liverpool is the first of three games in eight days for United at Old Trafford that will define their season.

Sevilla visit in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with the tie delicately balanced at 0-0 after the first leg, before in-form Brighton head north for an FA Cup quarter-final.

Mourinho conceded recently “to play Liverpool has a special meaning” for United, so reserving his stars’ energies for midweek is out of the question.

However, he does have a big decision to make over whether to persist with Alexis Sanchez on the left side of United’s attack, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in his armoury.

The Chilean has scored just once since moving from Arsenal in January.

Elsewhere, Chelsea need to bounce back from four defeats in five league games if they are to retain any realistic hope of a top-four finish when they host struggling Palace today.

JOSE MOURINHO MOHAMED SALAH MANCHESTER UNITED LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win
RELATED STORIES
GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool
Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash
MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

KPL referees accused of fixing matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Coun

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence