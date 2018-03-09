Betway donate kits to Starlets

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kayole Starlets have received kits worth Sh220,000 from betting firm Betway ahead of the women national league that kicks off later this month.

The team received training kits, training bibs, player shoes, track suits, training cone and balls. The club chairman Daniel Mwaura said he was grateful for the donation as said it will go along way to assist the club prepare well for this season’s league.

“We are grateful for the donation considering that as a team we do a lot to assist players from Kayole as a way to stay out of crime,” he said.