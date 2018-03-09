Betway donate kits to Starlets

By Gilbert Wandera Friday, March 9th 2018 at 22:07
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kayole Starlets have received kits worth Sh220,000 from betting firm Betway ahead of the women national league that kicks off later this month.

The team received training kits, training bibs, player shoes, track suits, training cone and balls. The club chairman Daniel Mwaura said he was grateful for the donation as said it will go along way to assist the club prepare well for this season’s league.

“We are grateful for the donation considering that as a team we do a lot to assist players from Kayole as a way to stay out of crime,” he said.

KAYOLE STARLETS BETWAY TRAINING KITS
MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

No laughing matter for Shujaa in opener

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

Secrets of Pyeongchang Olympics and how it initiated world peace talks

Al Shaabab issues stadia ban in Mogadishu as Somali government talks tough

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Mario Balotelli tears Dani Alves over his remarks on Italian footballer’s death

Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG

History made as Cristiano Ronaldo equals United legend's record after goal against PSG

