Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

Baringo Starlets coach Brian Chemitei is seeking his first win in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League when they battle Oserian Ladies at Poror High School Grounds tomorrow.

Starlets racked in goals during the visit to Thika Sub-County Stadium with a 13-1 defeat to former champions Thika Queens and drubbing Wadadia 9-0.

Baringo Starlets have conceded 24 goals in three rounds of the league. “We are struggling because most of our players don’t have enough experience to play at the top league. Our preparation for the season was poor and getting the positive results is difficult,” Chemitei said.

He said financial constraints are to blame for their poor run this season. “Preparation is key to better performance. We have been struggling financially. Our patron Samson Cherop and I are forced to dip into our pockets to help the team. It’s not easy. We are yet to receive the grants that we were supposed to get from federation and we are really struggling and I don’t know if we can honour away matches,” he said.

There are plenty of mouth-watering matches on the cards today with a double-header at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Makolanders will host Mathare United Women in an early kick off at 10am before Kayole Starlet meet Thika Queens at noon.

Thika Queens, who are the two-time champions, carry into the match a 13-1 win over hapless Baringo Starlets last weekend.

In another match, Eldoret Falcons host newbies Trans Nzoia Falcons at University of Eldoret Grounds at 1pm while Soccer Queens will be seeking a first win of the season when they take on Palos Ladies at Mombasa Sports Club at 1pm.

WPL fixrures tomorrow

Vihiga Queens vs Gaspo Women, Mumias Complex 1pm

Spedag vs Palos Ladies, Mbaraki Stadium 1pm

Mombasa Olympic vs Soccer Queens, Mbaraki Stadium from 3pm

Vihiga Leeds vs Wadadia, Mumias Complex from 3pm