Adak and KICD team to fight doping

By The Standard Friday, March 9th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) have signed a deal to combat doping. 

Yesterday, Adak partnered with KICD to develop an anti-doping value-based program which has been rolled out in six schools across three counties, Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado.

In 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta ascended into law the Anti-Doping Act when the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and IAAF threatened to ban Kenya from 2016 Rio Olympic Games over doping claims. And to comply with standards set by the Wada, Adak embarked on sensitization mission to promote drugs-free sporting, disburse information and oversee the prosecution of cases and stand against cheating.

