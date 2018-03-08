Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

By Mirror Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 20:06
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Hector Bellerin is missing from the Arsenal squad for Thursday's Europa League round of 16 clash at AC Milan.

The right-back is absent with a knee injury, with fellow defender Nacho Monreal also left at home as he failed to recover from a back problem in time to be involved.

Alexandre Lacazette (knee) is out while club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied. Danny Welbeck is the only recognised senior striker available to manager Arsene Wenger.

"He [Bellerin] is injured - he has an inflammation of his left knee, without ligament damage," said the Frenchman. "He had a scan yesterday, which was quite good. It showed inflammation.

"He tried [to train] today but he needs some further investigation. He was in hospital this afternoon to know why he is in so much pain.

"But it doesn’t look a long-term problem. He tried, he went out but couldn’t absorb the training session so we had to leave him behind.

"Apart from that, of course Lacazette is not ready and we had to leave Monreal behind because he is not ready. He started a little session today only, but he is not ready."

Probable Arsenal XI: Ospina, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielni, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.

 

Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County

Arsenal have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2002 and their confidence has deteriorated ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with

Manchester United and Liverpool to lock horns in the fierce battle for second spot.

