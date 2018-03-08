AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

345

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattusso (L) with his players, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan on Thursday night. It is a match that Arsene Wenger will be waiting with crossed fingers to turn things around after facing calls to quit following shocking recent performances.

The Gunners last visited San Siro in 2012 when they went to play the hosts in round 16 of Uefa Champions League. Back then, a trio of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Robinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred and put Gunners to the sword with a 4-0 rout before 1 hour mark. That was the last time Thierry Henry featured for Arsenal in a big game.

However, Wenger made unfruitful come back at the Emirates winning 3-0 and dropping out of the tournament due to the aggregate.

Team News and injuries: Arsenal are going into this match having won only one game in their past 7 matches. The visitors are missing the services of Nacho Monreal, Alexandre Lacazette and Santi Carzola who are injured and still recovering. Hector Bellerin is also a potential absentee for this match after picking up an injury.

Shot stopper Petr Cech could be replaced by David Ospina in goal as well. Arsene Wenger is upbeat and has shown confidence in digging a better result tonight, despite the glitch in form and player confidence.

"It increases the pressure on it even more on this competition. At the moment, it is certainly difficult when you go through a patch like that but I believe as well it is a good opportunity to show you have the quality and the strengths,” UK’s Evening Standard reveals.

Gennaro gattusso on the other hand believes that it is too early to ‘sit pretty’ despite making a resurgence that has lifted the team to sixth place in Serie A log.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: New signing Aubameyang is also ineligible to face his former club because the Gabon international played for his former club Borussia Dotrtmund in Uefa Champions League group stage.

According to Uefa rule 44. 2, a player who has played for a club in Uefa Champions league group stage becomes ineligible for his new club should the former club be relegated to Europa League after group stage matches.

AC Milan: AC Milan on the other hand may not be having serious injury concerns save for the midfielder Andrea Conti who could be replaced by Patrick Cutrone.

Tactics: Wenger is likely to pair Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in the Pivot as trio of Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan attack to dismantle the Italian giants. Welbeck could be started in this match as he is the only out-and-out striker Wenger has available.

Gattusso on the other hand may opt to use a triumvirate of Biglia, Bonaventura and the zealous Kessie to bring in the energy needed in the midfield. Attackers are likely to be Suso, Cutrone and Silva who has been on good form now. Gattusso may go for 4-3-3 as Wenger moves to traditional 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Probable lineup: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Zhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Wilshere, Mhitaryan, Welbeck

AC Milan Probable lineup: Donnarumma, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Bonucci, Calabria, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Suso. Cutrone, Silva.

Head-to-head: Arsenal have won 2 of the last 5 encounters, and the last 2 games have ended in more 2 goals. Both teams have the capability of scoring in this game (GG). It is also likely that more than two goals will be scored in this game.

Verdict: Milan to win or draw.