AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 13:18
AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattusso (L) with his players, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan on Thursday night. It is a match that Arsene Wenger will be waiting with crossed fingers to turn things around after facing calls to quit following shocking recent performances.

The Gunners last visited San Siro in 2012 when they went to play the hosts in round 16 of Uefa Champions League. Back then, a trio of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Robinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred and put Gunners to the sword with a 4-0 rout before 1 hour mark. That was the last time Thierry Henry featured for Arsenal in a big game.

However, Wenger made unfruitful come back at the Emirates winning 3-0 and dropping out of the tournament due to the aggregate.

Team News and injuries: Arsenal are going into this match having won only one game in their past 7 matches. The visitors are missing the services of Nacho Monreal, Alexandre Lacazette and Santi Carzola who are injured and still recovering. Hector Bellerin is also a potential absentee for this match after picking up an injury.

Shot stopper Petr Cech could be replaced by David Ospina in goal as well.  Arsene Wenger is upbeat and has shown confidence in digging a better result tonight, despite the glitch in form and player confidence.

"It increases the pressure on it even more on this competition. At the moment, it is certainly difficult when you go through a patch like that but I believe as well it is a good opportunity to show you have the quality and the strengths,” UK’s Evening Standard reveals.

Gennaro gattusso on the other hand believes that it is too early to ‘sit pretty’ despite making a resurgence that has lifted the team to sixth place in Serie A log.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: New signing Aubameyang is also ineligible to face his former club because the Gabon international played for his former club Borussia Dotrtmund in Uefa Champions League group stage.

According to Uefa rule 44. 2, a player who has played for a club in Uefa Champions league group stage becomes ineligible for his new club should the former club be relegated to Europa League after group stage matches.

AC Milan: AC Milan on the other hand may not be having serious injury concerns save for the midfielder Andrea Conti who could be replaced by Patrick Cutrone.

Tactics: Wenger is likely to pair Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in the Pivot as trio of Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Heinrikh Mkhitaryan attack to dismantle the Italian giants. Welbeck could be started in this match as he is the only out-and-out striker Wenger has available.

Gattusso on the other hand may opt to use a triumvirate of Biglia, Bonaventura and the zealous Kessie to bring in the energy needed in the midfield. Attackers are likely to be Suso, Cutrone and Silva who has been on good form now. Gattusso may go for 4-3-3 as Wenger moves to traditional 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Probable lineup: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Zhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Wilshere, Mhitaryan, Welbeck

AC Milan Probable lineup: Donnarumma, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Bonucci, Calabria, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Suso. Cutrone, Silva.

Head-to-head: Arsenal have won 2 of the last 5 encounters, and the last 2 games have ended in more 2 goals. Both teams have the capability of scoring in this game (GG). It is also likely that more than two goals will be scored in this game.

Verdict: Milan to win or draw.

 

 

 

 

ARSENAL AC MILAN ARSENE WENGER GENNARO GATTUSO EUROPA LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
Next Story
TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes
RELATED STORIES
TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes
Arsene Wenger admits players’ confidence crumbled ahead of AC Milan clash
Wenger’s tough night in Milan
LATEST STORIES
Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County

More Stories
Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County

Arsene Wenger admits players’ confidence crumbled ahead of AC Milan clash

Arsenal have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2002 and their confidence has deteriorated ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with

Ground set for Man United vs Liverpool battle for second spot as Mane fires warning to Mourinho

Manchester United and Liverpool to lock horns in the fierce battle for second spot.

Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put