USA, North and South Korea benefit from Pyeongchang Olympics as peace talks begin

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 12:16
North and South Korean athletes matching during the opening of Pyeonchang Winter Olympics. [Photo: Courtesy]

Dressed in white coats and waving white placards to the crowds, they matched in lines as the people cheered a rare spectacle that was being achieved by the world of sport. Perhaps, it may have not been just another curtain raising event, but a show of unity.

Sports world was staging a campaign on peace building efforts to surmount the attempts earlier made by diplomatic circles in South Korean soil. Pyeongchang had organized a joint ceremony for South and North Korean athletes to match during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018. North Korea has sent 500 people to South Korea to grace the Olympics.

Not only was the show of unity reserved for a parade but it transcended that. The two countries that have had thawed relations were jointly represented by one women’s ice hockey team.

This is why the Pyeongchnag President Lee Hee-beom is a happy man even after the curtain fell on the tournament.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games, Hee-beom lauded the move and noted them as the milestones of the tournament.

“…with North Korea and South Korea entering together at the Opening Ceremony and forming a unified team of the two Koreas, I think that this mode of peace is now going beyond the Games,” he told the media.

He could not hide his pride and he added afterwards:

"We hope that this can spread peace on the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia, and also around the world. This process that has been seen recently is reflecting my hopes on that point so I feel very proud and I feel it is a positive note."

The gesture by the athletes has received a major boost as the controversial North Korean President Kim Jong-un responded with a hint that he will press the button for reconciliation with their neighbours South Korea.

This has perhaps set the mood for talks between two countries and Kim and his counterpart, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in are reported to be planning a meeting in Panmunjom in North Korea, next month.

US President Donald Trump being coy but hopeful on the recent development reacted by saying that his government is willing to support the peace talks.

According to sports website, Inside the games, Trump tweeted as follows:

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The world is watching and waiting.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

PYEONGCHANG WINTER OLYMPICS WORLD PEACE TALKS USA DONALD TRUMP KIM JONG UN
Next Story
Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018
RELATED STORIES
Slovenia ice hockey player fails doping test, gets axed by CAS
Nairobi tailor wins multibet M-Bet lottery
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
LATEST STORIES
AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County

Arsene Wenger admits players’ confidence crumbled ahead of AC Milan clash

Arsenal have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2002 and their confidence has deteriorated ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with

Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

More Stories
Secrets of Pyeongchang Olympics and how it initiated world peace talks

Pyeongchang Olympics 2018 led to the initiation of peace talks between North and south Korea.

Al Shaabab issues stadia ban in Mogadishu as Somali government talks tough

Somalia-based militant group Al Shaabab has reportedly issued stadia ban in certain districts in Somali Capital Mogadishu.

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Mario Balotelli tears Dani Alves over his remarks on Italian footballer’s death

War of words ensued in social media between two Ligue 1 stars Mario Balotelli who plays for OGC Nice and Dani Alves, PSG left-back over Astori's death

Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid was a night of breaking records.

History made as Cristiano Ronaldo equals United legend's record after goal against PSG

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo last night proved to the umpteenth time that he runs the show after scoring for Madrid in their Champions League

Badminton: Barclays bank Nairobi Open trophy

Barclays Bank of Kenya collected 12 points to emerge winners of the Nairobi Open badminton champions at Premier Club over the weekend.

Rally: Competition to start at KICC with drivers heading to Sopa Lodge in Naivasha

Irish couple joins Safari Rally fray in Ford Escort: Competition to start at KICC with drivers heading to Sopa Lodge in Naivasha.

Schools: Aga Khan Academy steal show

Aga Khan Academy boys and girls shone during the Mombasa sub-county basketball games, which concluded yesterday at Baptist and Khamis play courts.

Real Madrid midfielder could face 5 years jail-term if convicted of perjury

Luka Modric has been alleged to have given false information in his testimony, thereby violating the integrity of the oath he took in court

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put