How fuel deal fallout has triggered Sh3.2b loss for supplier

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi when he appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget at Parliament on March 31, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

It is now emerging that the company contracted to supply 96,000 metric tons of fuel could register losses of up to Sh3.2 billion (USD25 million) following the cancellation of the contract while shipment was enroute to the country.

Oryx Energies Kenya Managing Director Angeline Maangi on Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Energy they are at a loss on what to do with millions of litres of fuel.