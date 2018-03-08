Arsene Wenger admits players’ confidence crumbled ahead of AC Milan clash

349

Arsene Wenger has a last chance to save his job against AC Milan [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2002 and their confidence has deteriorated ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with AC Milan.

Under pressure Arsenal boss has claimed that his players have forgotten how good they really are and has told them to regain their confidence against Milan.

“The players are a bit affected by what happens because they want to win,” said Wenger according to Express.

“In life, you forget quickly how good you are.

“When you have a bad week, players change their mind about their own quality. We have not to forget we are good football player but as well to fix reachable targets.

“Be practical, pragmatic – focus on what you can do better and analyze what you didn’t do well and not be scared too much about the consequences of a bad result.

“Focus on defending better, playing quicker and doing more things together. Reachable targets to improve the team.” He added. Arsenal players training ahead of AC Milan clash [Photo: Courtesy]

AC Milan are unbeaten in 13 games with six clean sheets in a row and are prepared to show no mercy to the north London Club.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny admitted that the pressure is on after shocking 2-1 defeat at Brighton last Sunday, which followed back-to-back 3-0 loss to Manchester City and a home defeat to Swedish Ostersunds.

The Arsenal captain urged his side to find a way out as soon as possible to restore their confidence.

“When you have bad results its always bad for the team. We are disappointed with how we have played. We need to be together. That’s the most important.” He said.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on outside. We are in a negative spiral and it’s difficult to go out of this. Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will face a tough test tonight [Photo: Courtesy]

“We need to have positive advice in our heads because the brain dictates the body and the legs. We have to be positive to have a good result and step by step we will come back stronger.” He added.

The clash probably will decide Arsene Wenger’s fate at Arsenal as it is his last chance to salvage the worst year of his Arsenal reign and potentially save his job.

The French manager has only one year left on his contract and it is hard to believe he will be allowed to depart on his terms if Arsenal miss out on Champions League competition for next season.